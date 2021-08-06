adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €315.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €315.00 ($370.59) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €316.00 ($371.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €306.14. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.