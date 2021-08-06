adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.50. 74,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

