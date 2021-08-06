adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
ADDYY stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.50. 74,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.