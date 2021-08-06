Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ADNT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

