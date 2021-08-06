Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 75,800.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 1,842,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,896. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

