Adshares Price Tops $0.98 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Adshares has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $294,351.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,359 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.