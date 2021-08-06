ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of ADTN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.