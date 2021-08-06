Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

AEIS traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 1,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

