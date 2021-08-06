AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.26

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.