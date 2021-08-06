AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.26

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

