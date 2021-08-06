Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 78,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

