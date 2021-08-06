Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,491 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 737.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 204,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,425 shares of company stock worth $3,812,283 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

