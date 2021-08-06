Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after buying an additional 172,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,825,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.