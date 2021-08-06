Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF opened at $99.84 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

