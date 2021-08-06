Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $287.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

