Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.