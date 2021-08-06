Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaleyra by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

KLR stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

