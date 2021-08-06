Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AGLE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

