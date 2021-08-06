Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,034. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.