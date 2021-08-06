Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 151.2% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $19,882.18 and approximately $56,476.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.