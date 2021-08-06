Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 4,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,294. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

