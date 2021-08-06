AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.