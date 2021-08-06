Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$62.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.22.

AFN stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.10. 14,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.37. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$583.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,060.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

