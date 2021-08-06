AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 256,524 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

