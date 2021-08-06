Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

AGYS stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

