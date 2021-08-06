Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $75.02. 5,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

