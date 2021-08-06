Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,669,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $68.95. 11,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.