Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,753. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

