Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 108,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.