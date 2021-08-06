Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 5,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

