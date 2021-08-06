Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $557,000 in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

BIZD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,416. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17.

