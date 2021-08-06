AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

