Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

AFLYY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

