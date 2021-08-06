Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Increased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

