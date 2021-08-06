Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,982. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

