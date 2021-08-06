Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.00 ($152.94).

Airbus stock opened at €116.64 ($137.22) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.11. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

