AirSwap Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $6.33 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.