Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%.

AKBA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 107,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,384. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $441.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

