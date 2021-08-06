Alan Bannatyne Sells 190,000 Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £500.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Robert Walters plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 705.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RWA. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

