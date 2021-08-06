Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $211.69 and last traded at $210.48, with a volume of 10745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.98.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

