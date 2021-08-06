Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,725. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

