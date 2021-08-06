Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $159,727.24 and $28.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00102234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00143210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,102.02 or 0.99822857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.66 or 0.00838032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

