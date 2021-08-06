Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,284. The stock has a market cap of $565.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.