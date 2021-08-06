Aleph.im Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,764.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $18.79 million and $537,764.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00056427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00877064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042300 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

