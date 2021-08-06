Alexander’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alexander’s in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.67 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 33.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

