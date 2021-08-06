Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.