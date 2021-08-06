Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

