Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sells $555,220.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.67. The stock had a trading volume of 630,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $620.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

