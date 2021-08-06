Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

