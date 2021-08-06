AllianceBernstein Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

