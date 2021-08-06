Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $234.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $186.49 and last traded at $184.76, with a volume of 18109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

