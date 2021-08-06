Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,733.84. 11,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,578.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.