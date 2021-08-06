Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,728.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,578.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

